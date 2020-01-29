PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of POL stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

