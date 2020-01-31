PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s share price rose 5.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.72, approximately 1,015,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 574,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POL. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $31,150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 29.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

