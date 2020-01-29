Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 480 to GBX 610. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Polypipe Group traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 547 ($7.20), with a volume of 6431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538.50 ($7.08).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polypipe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 531.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09.

Polypipe Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index