PONTIAC BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:PONT) Shares Up 0.7%

PONTIAC BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:PONT) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $419.00 and last traded at $419.00, 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.94.

PONTIAC BANCORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston County and their surrounding communities, Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

