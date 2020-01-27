Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

POPE opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pope Resources has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $534.26 million, a P/E ratio of 177.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $203,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,903.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.68 per share, with a total value of $248,304.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,877. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

