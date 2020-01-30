Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 390,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Popular has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In other Popular news, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $96,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

