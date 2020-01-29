Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 5,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $61.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

