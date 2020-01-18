Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.89

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 5474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock worth $1,890,377. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

