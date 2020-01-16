Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,685. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $76,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock worth $1,890,377. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 702.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 602,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 19,714.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 571,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Popular by 344.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 425,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Popular by 129.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 255,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Popular by 292.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 155,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments