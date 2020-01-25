PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, approximately 18,419 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 44,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

