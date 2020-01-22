Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. 7,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $59.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

