Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.69

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 3512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?