Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $60.35. 493,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 113.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

