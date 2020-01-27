Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 1,240,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,368. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.00. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume