Porvair (LON:PRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $772.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 772 ($10.16) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.31), with a volume of 24029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($9.02).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.18 million and a P/E ratio of 29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 603.01.

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?