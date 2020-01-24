POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PKX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE PKX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 2,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,646. POSCO has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in POSCO by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in POSCO by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 91,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

