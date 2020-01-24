Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rayonier earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

