Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE POST traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,855. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. Post has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. Post’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

