Post Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Post stock opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. Post has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Post by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Post by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?