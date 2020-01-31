Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 20,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

