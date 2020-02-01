Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PSTL opened at $16.68 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

