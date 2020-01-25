Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PBPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Potbelly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

PBPB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 391,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,738. The company has a market cap of $96.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.42.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Head purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 34.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com