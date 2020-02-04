Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

PCH opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

