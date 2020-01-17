Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 34,909 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60.

On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.

On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $104.52 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $106.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

