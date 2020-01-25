Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,602,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $9,193,164 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $106.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?