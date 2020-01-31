Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. 639,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,136. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $618,532.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,058 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

