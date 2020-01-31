Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. 176,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $106.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $8,296,158. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

