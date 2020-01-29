Power Integrations (POWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,826 shares of company stock worth $7,394,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

