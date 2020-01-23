Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.19. Power REIT shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 39,741 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of Power REIT worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

