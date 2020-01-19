Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Up 0.3%

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Powerbridge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation