Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.94

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 30837548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43.

About Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group plc engineers, designs, and constructs PHE G3-UHt Waste-to-Energy System in the United Kingdom. The company provides temperature thermal reactor technologies, as well as other auxiliary waste and power solutions. Its technology enables energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels, such as biomass, tires, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, hydrogen, or reform into liquid fuels for transportation.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?