Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Powin Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:PWON) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $0.80. Powin Energy shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2,020 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Powin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

About Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

