PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.40, 742,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,167,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPDF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $633.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.02). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPDF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 2,243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 78,549 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

