PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,739. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com