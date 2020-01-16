PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

