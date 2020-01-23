PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $126.16. 1,401,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,130. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,906,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

