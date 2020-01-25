PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target for the company. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $891.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,921.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,855.90. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,020 ($26.57).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

