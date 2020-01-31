PPL (NYSE:PPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.83

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 2280927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

