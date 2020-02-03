PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. PQ Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PQG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 143,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 212,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

