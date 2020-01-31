PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE PQG opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PQG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PQ Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

