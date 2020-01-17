Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pra Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Pra Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 201,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pra Group has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: Liquidity