PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

PRAH traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 163,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,222. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 174,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

