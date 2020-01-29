PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PRDSY stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

