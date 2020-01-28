PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. Analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at C$11,235,060.90. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.96.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading