Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.88% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 531,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 352,010 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,017,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks