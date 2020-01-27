Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

PDS stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com