Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Trading Down 2.2%

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 311,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 384,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

About Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

