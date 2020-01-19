Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:APTS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 172,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

