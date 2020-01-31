Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

PFBC stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $920.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 28.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 861.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

