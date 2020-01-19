Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.56

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 8073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The stock has a market cap of $908.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 338.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

